Former UEFA chief Platini lashes out at Blatter
PARIS Ex-UEFA president Michel Platini has criticised former FIFA chief Sepp Blatter, saying the Swiss who led soccer's world body for 17 years was determined to make him "his last scalp".
Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers Spain:
Women's World Cup record:
Previous appearances in finals: 0
Best performance: N/A
Drawn in Group E with Brazil, South Korea and Costa Rica
- -
Coach: Ignacio Quereda
Quereda has been in the job for 26 years, leading Spain to European Championship appearances in 1997 and 2013, as well as victory in the Under-19 Euros in 2004.
- -
Key player: Veronica Boquete. Age: 28. Midfielder.
A candidate for the 2014 FIFA Ballon d'Or, captain Boquete won the Champions League with German club FFC Frankfurt on May 14 before sealing a move to Bayern. Known as Vero, the Galician is at the heart of most of Spain's attacks and became an instant heroine when she scored the last-gasp goal against Scotland that sent Spain through to the 2013 European Championships.
- -
FIFA World ranking: 14
- -
How they qualified: Spain finished top of European qualification Group 2, three points ahead of Italy, with nine wins and a draw from their ten games.
- -
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Ainhoa Tirapu, Lola Gallardo, Sandra Panos
Defenders: Ruth Garcia, Eli Ibarra, Marta Torrejon, Irene Paredes, Celia Jimenez, Melanie Serrano, Ivana Andres, Leire Landa Iroz
Midfielders: Virginia Torrecillas, Marta Corredera, Alexia Putellas, Vicky Losada, Silvia Meseguer, Amanda Sampedro, Priscila Borja
Forwards: Veronica Boquete, Natalia Pablos, Sonia Bermudez, Jennifer Hermoso, Erika Vazquez
(Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
PARIS Ex-UEFA president Michel Platini has criticised former FIFA chief Sepp Blatter, saying the Swiss who led soccer's world body for 17 years was determined to make him "his last scalp".
Stoke City striker Saido Berahino said on Thursday he served an eight-week drugs suspension earlier this season after someone spiked his drink in a nightclub.