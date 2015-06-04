Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers Spain:

Women's World Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: 0

Best performance: N/A

Drawn in Group E with Brazil, South Korea and Costa Rica

- -

Coach: Ignacio Quereda

Quereda has been in the job for 26 years, leading Spain to European Championship appearances in 1997 and 2013, as well as victory in the Under-19 Euros in 2004.

- -

Key player: Veronica Boquete. Age: 28. Midfielder.

A candidate for the 2014 FIFA Ballon d'Or, captain Boquete won the Champions League with German club FFC Frankfurt on May 14 before sealing a move to Bayern. Known as Vero, the Galician is at the heart of most of Spain's attacks and became an instant heroine when she scored the last-gasp goal against Scotland that sent Spain through to the 2013 European Championships.

- -

FIFA World ranking: 14

- -

How they qualified: Spain finished top of European qualification Group 2, three points ahead of Italy, with nine wins and a draw from their ten games.

- -

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ainhoa Tirapu, Lola Gallardo, Sandra Panos

Defenders: Ruth Garcia, Eli Ibarra, Marta Torrejon, Irene Paredes, Celia Jimenez, Melanie Serrano, Ivana Andres, Leire Landa Iroz

Midfielders: Virginia Torrecillas, Marta Corredera, Alexia Putellas, Vicky Losada, Silvia Meseguer, Amanda Sampedro, Priscila Borja

Forwards: Veronica Boquete, Natalia Pablos, Sonia Bermudez, Jennifer Hermoso, Erika Vazquez

(Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)