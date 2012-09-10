Caballero warns City against over-confidence
LONDON Manchester City's Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero has warned against complacency at Bournemouth on Monday as his team try to leap back into second place in the Premier League with victory.
The chance to feature at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil is an extra motivation for Spain's veteran players, said coach Vicente del Bosque on the eve of their first qualifying match in Georgia.
Spain's haul of two European Championship titles and one World Cup trophy in the last four years means they have eclipsed Brazil as the team to beat but the South Americans still hold a special place in the heart of most footballers.
"It's a great incentive to be there (Brazil)," Del Bosque told a news conference on Monday.
"I have complete confidence in all the players, the new and the old. For the veterans around the 30 mark I am sure it will be a motivation to make the finals."
Barcelona playmaker Xavi, 32, was one of the footballers Del Bosque was referring to.
"The World Cup is a wonderful event and the next one is in a country with a great football tradition," said Xavi.
"This generation has never played against Brazil and this is a big motivation."
Del Bosque, who took over from Luis Aragones after Spain won Euro 2008, has a 100 percent record in qualifying for major tournaments.
"Tomorrow we start the defence of the title we won in South Africa. This is how we are approaching the game," the coach said.
"Over the last four years we have played two qualifying campaigns and we have won all 18 games. We want to continue in the same manner."
Xavi said Spain would be taking nothing for granted in Tuesday's match.
"Being world and European champions doesn't guarantee anything," he said. "We have analysed Georgia and they are a tough rival.
"They defend in numbers and have quality going forward. It is being taken for granted we will be in the finals but it is going to be difficult."
(Writing by Mark Elkington in Madrid; editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Manchester City's Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero has warned against complacency at Bournemouth on Monday as his team try to leap back into second place in the Premier League with victory.
Goals from Radja Nainggolan and Edin Dzeko helped Roma see off Crotone 2-0 away in Serie A on Sunday as Luciano Spalletti's side made light of a first-half missed penalty to provisionally close the gap to league leaders Juventus.
Valentin Eysseric scored a late equaliser for OGC Nice as they battled back from two down to salvage a 2-2 draw at Rennes on Sunday but it was not enough to prevent the title hopefuls losing ground on Ligue 1 leaders Monaco.