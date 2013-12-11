BARCELONA Spain have chosen Atletico Paranaense's Caju training centre in the south of Brazil as their base for next year's World Cup as they prepare to retain the trophy they won in South Africa.

"Caju in Curitiba will be the headquarters at the World Cup," said a Spanish federation spokesperson.

Mild temperatures at the Alfredo Gottardi Centre, known locally as Caju, attracted Spain to Curitiba even though they have to play matches in heat and humidity, including their opening game against the Netherlands in Salvador on June 13.

They will also face Chile and Australia in Group B.

The facilities at Caju include eight full-size football pitches, a thermal swimming pool and gym.

Spain, who won the World Cup for the first time in 2010 by beating the Dutch, were well beaten by hosts Brazil in this year's Confederations Cup final.

The experience of playing in the country warned them off choosing a base in the north with higher temperatures.

As well as lifting the World Cup, Spain have also won the last two European Championship titles in 2008 and 2012.

