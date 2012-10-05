FC Bayern Munich's new midfielder Javi Martinez sits on the substitute bench before the German Bundesliga first division soccer match against VfB Stuttgart in Munich September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MADRID Bayern Munich's Javi Martinez was called up in place of the injured Gerard Pique when Vicente del Bosque named his squad on Friday for Spain's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and France.

Barcelona centre back Pique is close to a return from a foot injury picked up in Champions League action with his club last month but Del Bosque preferred to opt for the versatile defensive midfielder Martinez instead.

It was the only change to the world and European champions's squad from the one that scraped a 1-0 win in Georgia in their opening group game last month.

"On this occasion I haven't spoken to (Barca) coach Tito Vilanova, or the doctors or with Pique," Del Bosque told a news conference, when asked if the defender might return for the league leaders this weekend for the visit of Real Madrid.

"Pique has not trained a single day yet. I don't know if he will play this Sunday or not. I can't see into the future, but because he hasn't trained we thought it best he did not come."

With Pique's team mate Carles Puyol also missing with a dislocated elbow, it was perhaps surprising that Del Bosque plumped for a player who usually plays in midfield as defensive cover.

"We have enough players we can rely on, some who can play at centre back, and we have plenty of alternatives," he said.

"We have called up those we thought best for these two games. Javi is a player who can play in a box-to-box role or in any of the two or three areas we might need him."

NO MATA

Once again, there was no place for Chelsea forward Juan Mata despite the 24-year-old's impressive recent performances for his club.

"We have a problem of quantity not of quality," Del Bosque said.

"We didn't take him in the last squad because we wanted him to have some rest, and it makes me sad to say we cannot find a space for him."

Spain play Belarus in Minsk on October 12 and host their strongest group rivals France at the Calderon in Madrid on October 16.

Spain have won 23 consecutive European Championship and World Cup qualifiers and ran out victors the last time they played France, Xabi Alonso scoring twice in the 2-0 quarter-final victory in Donetsk en route to Euro 2012 glory.

"The French have a lot of potential," Del Bosque said. "They are a great national team and have no need to feel they go into the game as underdogs."

Spain are second in Group I with three points from one game, behind France who have six after two. Belarus are bottom after two defeats.

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), Pepe Reina (Liverpool), Victor Valdes (Barcelona).

Defenders: Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Raul Albiol (Real Madrid), Javi Martinez (Bayern Munich), Ignacio Monreal (Malaga), Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

Midfielders: Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Arsenal), Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona) Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Benat Etxebarria (Real Betis), Xavi (Barcelona).

Forwards: David Silva (Manchester City), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Pedro (Barcelona), Fernando Torres (Chelsea), Roberto Soldado (Valencia), David Villa (Barcelona).

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Tom Pilcher)