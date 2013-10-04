Spain's coach Vicente Del Bosque gestures during their international friendly soccer match against Chile at the Stade de Geneve in Geneva September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MADRID Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has recalled Chelsea's attacking midfielder Juan Mata for the holders' final two World Cup 2014 Group I qualifiers at home to Belarus and Georgia.

Mata was left out of the squad for last month's game against Finland in Helsinki after losing his place in the Chelsea starting line-up under new manager Jose Mourinho.

However, the 25-year-old appears to have regained the confidence of the Portuguese and started Tuesday's Champions League match at Steaua Bucharest after impressing in the second half of the 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

In the absence of injured Barcelona left back Jordi Alba, Del Bosque handed a first call-up to Sevilla's under-21 international Alberto Moreno.

He also brought right back Juanfran back into the fold, one of four players included from in-form Atletico Madrid along with midfielders Koke and Mario Suarez and forward David Villa.

Del Bosque said Moreno's inclusion along with fellow youngsters Koke and Isco was part of a strategy of bringing inexperienced players through to freshen up the squad.

"We want to function like a club that has an effective academy," Del Bosque told a news conference.

"At the moment Koke, Isco and Moreno are the representatives of that and it brings a lot of dynamism," he added.

Spain and France, who are assured of at least a place in the playoffs, both have 14 points at the top of their group though France have played one more match.

Spain host Belarus in Palma de Mallorca on October 11 and meet Georgia in Albacete four days later, when France play Finland in Paris.

DIFFERENT, COMPLIMENTARY

Del Bosque was quizzed at length about the possibility Atletico's Brazil-born forward Diego Costa could be called into the squad in future.

Costa met with the coach on Thursday and expressed his desire to play for Spain but must wait for the national federation to complete the necessary paperwork.

The combative 24-year-old, who has dual Spanish and Brazilian nationality, has been on superb form this season and could bring added value to a Spain team that often plays without a traditional striker.

He tops the La Liga scoring chart with eight goals together with Barcelona's Argentina forward Lionel Messi and scored the winner in Atletico's 1-0 La Liga win at Real Madrid last weekend.

"We examined the different options that we have and he indicated he would be delighted to joined up with the Spanish national team," Del Bosque said.

"I think he is both different and complimentary to the forwards we already have," he added.

"He has been training in Spain since he was 18 and he is a very interesting player for us."

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), Victor Valdes (Barcelona), Pepe Reina (Napoli)

Defenders: Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Raul Albiol (Napoli), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Alberto Moreno (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Isco (Real Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Xavi (Barcelona), Mario Suarez (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona), Juan Mata (Chelsea), David Silva (Manchester City)

Forwards: Jesus Navas (Manchester City), Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City), Pedro (Barcelona), David Villa (Atletico Madrid) (Editing by John O'Brien and Justin Palmer)