SAO PAULO A "Best XI" team based on a statistical analysis of the first round of World Cup matches, which ended with Russia's 1-1 draw with South Korea in Group H on Tuesday, has thrown up some surprising choices.

None of the back four are household names and all play for teams not widely expected to be challenging in the latter stages of the tournament in Brazil.

Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez is included for two goal assists in the match against Ecuador, and Russia's Vasily Berezutsky is in for making 15 clearances, more than any other player in the first round.

Compiled by British bookmaker William Hill in conjunction with sports data company Opta, two more predictable choices were Germany's hat-trick scorer Thomas Mueller in the Group G defeat of Portugal, and Karim Benzema of France, who scored a brace in a 3-0 win over Honduras in Group E.

Notable omissions included Arjen Robben and Robin van Persie of the Netherlands, Brazil's Neymar and Argentina's Lionel Messi, despite all scoring at least one goal in the opening matches.

In fact, the hosts do not feature in the statistical dream-team.

"There are only 11 places, so you are always going to upset some people – but we feel this is a World XI that will beat anyone after their opening 90 minutes in Brazil," said William Hill spokesman Jem Maidment.

The team in full, in a 4-3-3 formation:

Salvatore Sirigu (Italy); Ricardo Rodriguez (Switzerland); Oscar Duarte (Costa Rica); Vasily Berezutsky (Russia); Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast); Juan Cuadrado (Colombia); Axel Witsel (Belgium); Javier Mascherano (Argentina); Thomas Mueller (Germany); Alex Sanchez (Chile); Karim Benzema (France).

