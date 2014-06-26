RIO DE JANEIRO Following his biting incident in the World Cup game against Italy on Tuesday, Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has been banned and fined by FIFA, the following are the details and implications of the ruling:

Suarez has been banned for nine competitive international games and from all football activity for four months. He was also fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($111,000)

Suarez will not play again in the current World Cup in Brazil. If Uruguay reach the final of the tournament that would count for four of his nine-game ban.

The forward would then miss the next five competitive games - which would be the 2015 Copa America in Chile. In theory, if Uruguay reach the final of that tournament as well he could return for that game.

More realistically, unless Uruguay reach the final of the World Cup and the Copa America, Suarez is likely to also be banned for part of the 2016 Copa America centenary tournament in the United States.

A four-month ban from all football activity means Suarez will not be able to play for his club Liverpool until October 26. Unless there are changes to Liverpool's fixture schedule he would miss nine Premier League games and the first match he would be eligible for would be at Newcastle United on Nov. 1.

Suarez would also miss Liverpool's Champions League group games until Oct. 26. While the draw for the tournament has not yet been made, that would likely rule him out of three games.

According to FIFA, Suarez can play in friendly internationals after his four-month ban is served on Oct. 26.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)