United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
MONTEVIDEO Striker Luis Suarez will fly home to Uruguay later on Thursday having been hit with the biggest ban imposed at a World Cup after biting an Italy defender, the Uruguay FA told local media.
Uruguayans, who are largely incensed by the nine-match ban on their leading player, were preparing to welcome him back in the heart of the capital Montevideo.
The 27-year-old Suarez, who plays for English Premier League club Liverpool, was due to travel from Brazil to neighbouring Uruguay with his family, TV station Subrayado reported.
Soccer's world governing body FIFA earlier on Thursday ruled Suarez could not play in Uruguay's next nine competitive games and banned him from all football-related activity for four months.
The suspension ended Suarez's World Cup, and his lucrative off-field sponsorships are now in doubt.
Uruguay play Colombia in a last-16 match on Saturday.
(Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock powered past fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 on Friday to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.