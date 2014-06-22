Boxing - Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
Cristiano Ronaldo is all set for his second chance to shine in Brazil when pointless Portugal attempt to get their World Cup campaign back on track against Juergen Klinsmann's United States in sultry Manaus on Sunday.
Despite rumours swirling around the internet about the condition of his left knee, the World Player of the Year is expected to start the Group G encounter against an American side chasing a win which would earn them a last 16 place.
Belgium also had injury concerns over captain Vincent Kompany but the central defender is expected to start the opening match of day against Russia at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, which should go a long way to deciding the winners of Group H.
South Korea, who drew with the Russians in their opener, face off against Algeria in the other match in the group in Porto Alegre.
NEW DELHI Australia's David Warner is refusing to take the bait after being publicly sledged by India's cricketers, but even if he wanted to fire back the struggling opening batsman has few runs to back up any fighting words.
The protests against Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal show no signs of abating but after booking another FA Cup date at Wembley on Saturday, the manager at the eye of the storm was adamant that his "preference" was still to stay at the club.