Factbox on Women’s World Cup qualifiers Switzerland:

Women's World Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: None

Best performance: N/A

Drawn in Group C with Japan, Cameroon, Ecuador

Coach: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

Voss-Tecklenburg, a German national, has been in charge of the Swiss team since early 2012, and guided them to their first World Cup finals. She was a decorated international player who played in three World Cups and was part of four German teams that won the European championship.

Key player: Ramona Bachmann. Age: 24. Forward

A mainstay on the Swiss team since 2007, Bachmann has averaged almost one goal every two games for her country and was voted Swiss Women’s Player of the Year in 2009.

FIFA world ranking: 19

How they qualified: Winner of European Group Three, undefeated with nine wins and one draw.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gaalle Thalmann, Stenia Michel, Jennifer Oehrl

Defenders: Caroline Abbe, Sandra Betschart, Rahel Kiwic, Selina Kuster, Noelle Maritz, Nicole Remund, Rachel Rinast, Daniela Schwarz

Midfielders: Vanessa Bernauer, Vanessa Buerki, Fabienne Humm, Florijana Ismaili, Martina Moser, Lia Waelti, Cinzia Zehnder

Forwards: Eseosa Aigbogun, Ramona Bachmann, Ana Maria Crnogorcevic, Barla Deplazes, Lara Dickenmann

