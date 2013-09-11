Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul has resigned after their surprise World Cup elimination at the weekend following a 2-0 home defeat by the Cape Verde Islands.
The result allowed the tiny island nation to leapfrog Tunisia and win the group.
Tunisia only needed a draw in their last Group B match to be among 10 group winners to compete in a final round of playoff matches which would determine Africa's five places at the 2014 World Cup.
But they were two goals down before halftime and were unable to launch a comeback.
"This is a big disappointment, I don't know what happened," Maaloul told the La Presse newspaper.
"This was my last match in charge of the national team. I can only apologise for the disappointment. My players were totally hopeless. There were eight of the 11 who did not take any responsibility."
Maaloul had been in the job for less than a year since taking over from Sami Trabelsi following the country's failure to get past the first round at the African Nations Cup in South Africa in January.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.