Netherlands' Jeremain Lens challenges Turkey's Selcuk Inan (L) during their 2014 World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Netherlands players applaud supporters after their 2014 World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match against Turkey at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul October 15, 2013. Netherlands won the match 2:0. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL Turkey suffered World Cup agony on Tuesday after goals by Arjen Robben and Wesley Sneijder earned Netherlands a 2-0 win in Group D qualifying on Tuesday to end the home team's hopes of reaching next month's playoffs.

The Turks ended up fourth in the group, with the playoff spot going to second-placed Romania. Netherlands topped the section with 28 points and qualify automatically for the 2014 finals in Brazil.

Robben put the visitors ahead in the seventh minute, scoring direct from a free kick out on the right which managed to evade everyone in the penalty area including goalkeeper Volkan Demirel.

The hosts hit back well and began to exert some pressure midway through the first half.

Arda Turan was through on goal with only the keeper to beat on 27 minutes but fired his shot straight at Jasper Cillessen.

Ten minutes later Umut Bulut headed over the bar from close range following a cross from Hasan Ali Kaldirim.

Turkey's best chance came just before halftime when Burak Yilmaz was through on goal with only Cillessen to beat but his touch was too heavy and the keeper beat him to the ball.

Early in the second half it was the Dutch duo who play in Turkey, Dirk Kuyt of Fenerbahce and Galatasaray's Sneijder, who wrecked the home side's hopes.

Substitute Kuyt played Sneijder in from the edge of the area and he went past one player before firing a shot across Demirel and into the net in the 46th minute.

The Dutch were then content to sit back and absorb the pressure from Turkey who were unable to break through their defence.

(Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Tony Jimenez)