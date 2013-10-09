Oct 9 - Ukraine will be eager to give their fans plenty to cheer about after they managed to overturn a FIFA order to play their World Cup qualifier against Poland in Kharkiv behind closed doors on Friday.

"Imagine coming to an appointment but the person you have been waiting for does not show up. We are playing for supporters. What does football mean without all the excitement and emotions? It is not football", Ukraine coach Mykhaylo Fomenko told reporters after FIFA decided to allow supporters into the stadium.

Ukraine had been ordered to play their the Group H qualifier in a closed stadium following "several racist and discriminatory incidents" during the 9-0 win over San Marino in Lviv on Sept 6.

Trailing leaders England by one point, Ukraine are eager to secure at least a playoff spot for next year's finals in Brazil by winning their last two games against Poland and Group H whipping boys San Marino, who have lost all eight of their qualifiers and have conceded 43 goals in the campaign.

Fourth-placed Poland still harbour ambitions of qualifying for Brazil as they are still in the mix with 13 points and Waldemar Fornalik's men will be eager to avenge 3-1 home defeat by Ukraine earlier this year.

"We do understand they are angry at us for that defeat in Warsaw. They have a chance pay us back," Fomenko said.

That victory in Warsaw, Fomenko's first game in charge of Ukraine, sparked a run of success for the country as they notched up four wins in a row before drawing 0-0 with England last month.

Creative midfielder Roman Bezus is a doubt for Friday's game as he is recovering after a minor operation on his heart while central defender Olexandr Kucher is suspended.

(Reporting by Igor Nitsak, editing by Pritha Sarkar)