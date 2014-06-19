SAO PAULO Uruguay striker Luis Suarez described his two-goal performance in Thursday's 2-1 World Cup Group D win over England as a dream come true and said he had been fantasising about such a display.

"I've been thinking about this," the man of the match told reporters. "It was something I dreamed about happening quite a lot."

Suarez scored with a clever first-half header and struck the winner five minutes from time with a trademark powerful shot to almost certainly eliminate England from the tournament.

The controversial Liverpool striker had knee surgery last month and missed the opening game against Costa Rica, so he was also keen to pay tribute to his doctor Walter Ferreira.

"If it wasn't for him I wouldn't be here," Suarez said.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)