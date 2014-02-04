Wilshere puts Bournemouth survival ahead of Arsenal future
Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere has delayed a decision on his Arsenal future as the on-loan midfielder focuses on helping the south coast club to retain their place in the Premier League.
MONTEVIDEO Uruguay will play Northern Ireland in a World Cup warm-up match at the Centenario on May 30, a Uruguayan FA (AUF) official told Reuters on Tuesday.
Uruguay, who face fellow former world champions England and Italy at this year's finals in Brazil, have already secured friendlies with Austria in Klagenfurt on May 5 and Slovenia in Montevideo on June 4 having sought out European opponents.
Oscar Tabarez's Uruguay side kick off Group D against Costa Rica in Fortaleza on June 14 before they face England in Sao Paulo on June 19 and Italy in Natal on June 24.
(Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland Russia's anti-doping agency (RUSADA) still has "significant work" to do to get its suspension lifted, the World Anti-Doping Agency said on Monday.