Jermaine Jones (L) of the U.S. stretches during a practice session in San Pedro Sula February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

MEXICO CITY The United States' hopes of a first World Cup qualifying win over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium suffered a blow on Sunday when key midfielder Jermaine Jones was ruled out with an ankle injury.

A U.S. team spokesman said Jones had picked up a left ankle sprain in Friday's 1-0 win over Costa Rica in Denver where he also received stitches at halftime for a gash in his leg.

Jones was not part of the 23-man squad which flew from Denver to Mexico City on Sunday and coach Juergen Klinsmann will not be calling in a replacement.

The German-born player was an immense presence in midfield alongside Michael Bradley in the snow-plagued game on Friday, setting the tone with his hard running and tackling.

The experienced Maurice Edu, currently playing on loan from Stoke City with Turkish club Bursaspor, is the most likely replacement for Jones in the centre of midfield.

Klinsmann has other options however including Anderlecht midfielder Sacha Kljestan and Real Salt Lake's Kyle Beckerman and if he opts for a more conservative line-up, he may play three central midfielders at the expense of a forward.

The United States, who have three points from two games, have never beaten Mexico at the Azteca in a qualifier and a crowd over 100,000 is expected at the game.

The U.S. trained behind closed doors on Sunday after their flight but, according to pictures published on social media by the U.S. Football Federation, some enterprising Mexican camera crews found a way to film from a gap in the fencing.

(Reporting by Simon Evans in Mexico City, editing by Gene Cherry/Ian Ransom)