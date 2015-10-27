CARACAS Venezuela have named a 33-man squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers with a view to picking different teams to visit Bolivia at high altitude and host Ecuador on the Caribbean coast.

La Vinotino (burgundy red), as the national team are known, play Bolivia on Nov. 12 in La Paz 3,650 metres above sea level where the rarefied air is an added challenge for visiting teams.

Venezuela, who lost their first two South American group ties earlier this month, then host Ecuador five days later in the heat of Puerto Ordaz.

The squad chosen by coach Noel Sanvicente includes experienced central defensive partners Oswaldo Vizcarrondo of Nantes and Fernando Amorebieta who plays for Middlesbrough in the English (second-tier) Championship and striker Salomon Rondon of Premier League side West Bromwich Albion.

Uruguay, Ecuador and Chile are at the top of the 10-nation group with maximum six points each.

