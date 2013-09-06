Wales' Gareth Bale attends training for the upcoming World Cup qualifying match against Macedonia at the Vale, near Cardiff, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Gareth Bale, the world's most expensive footballer, watched from the substitutes' bench as his Wales team lost a World Cup qualifier 2-1 in Macedonia on Friday.

Bale completed his record 100 million euros ($131.9 million) move from Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid on Sunday and was not named in the starting lineup by Wales manager Chris Coleman due to a lack of match fitness.

The forward did get on to the pitch during halftime when he warmed up with his fellow substitutes and he was approached by an over-exuberant spectator who ran out from the stands.

Bale, who laughed off the incident, has not played since July and is also unlikely to feature for the full 90 minutes in Wales's next qualifier at home to Serbia on Tuesday.

Wales slipped to fifth in qualifying Group A, below Macedonia, and have no chance of reaching next year's World Cup finals in Brazil.

