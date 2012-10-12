Wales' Gareth Bale (L) kicks the ball next to manager Chris Coleman (L) during their World Cup 2014 qualifying soccer match against Scotland at the Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Wales' Steve Morison (R) waits to kickoff after Scotland scored a goal, during their World Cup 2014 qualifying soccer match at the Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Wales' Gareth Bale (L) and Scotland's Daniel Fox fight for the ball during their World Cup 2014 qualifying soccer match at the Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Wales midfielder Gareth Bale scored with a penalty and a scorching drive in the last 10 minutes to earn a 2-1 home win over Scotland on Friday and re-energise his side's outside hopes of a rare World Cup finals appearance.

Scotland midfielder James Morrison coolly slotted in the opener after 27 minutes of the Group A qualifying clash after early exchanges characterised by some highly robust challenges from the British rivals.

Forward Steven Fletcher, returning after a long hiatus following a row with the national team management, had a header ruled out after the break for the visitors before Bale struck when he won and converted a spot kick in the pouring rain.

The Tottenham Hotspur winger then showed he was a class above everyone else when he picked up the ball from a free kick, ambled forward and sent a 25-metre rocket into the far corner.

The win gave Wales their first points of the campaign after three games as they seek a first World Cup appearance since 1958 while the Scots were left on two points after a rematch of the 1985 qualifier where their great manager Jock Stein died.

(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)