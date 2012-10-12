Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
MADRID Casemiro's stunning volley crowned a superb display from Real Madrid, who fought back to beat Napoli 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.
Wales midfielder Gareth Bale scored with a penalty and a scorching drive in the last 10 minutes to earn a 2-1 home win over Scotland on Friday and re-energise his side's outside hopes of a rare World Cup finals appearance.
Scotland midfielder James Morrison coolly slotted in the opener after 27 minutes of the Group A qualifying clash after early exchanges characterised by some highly robust challenges from the British rivals.
Forward Steven Fletcher, returning after a long hiatus following a row with the national team management, had a header ruled out after the break for the visitors before Bale struck when he won and converted a spot kick in the pouring rain.
The Tottenham Hotspur winger then showed he was a class above everyone else when he picked up the ball from a free kick, ambled forward and sent a 25-metre rocket into the far corner.
The win gave Wales their first points of the campaign after three games as they seek a first World Cup appearance since 1958 while the Scots were left on two points after a rematch of the 1985 qualifier where their great manager Jock Stein died.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has been fined 8,000 pounds after admitting a misconduct charge following Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw against West Bromwich Albion, the Football Association said on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE Australian swimming great Grant Hackett has posted a photo of himself on social media with cuts and bruises to his face and accused his brother of assault, a day after the triple Olympic champion was arrested for a disturbance at his family home.