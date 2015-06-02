WELLINGTON For a team that have never made any noise in three previous Women's World Cup appearances, New Zealand have a lofty goal in mind after a long-term strategy to improve their playing depth and standard of play.

Coach Tony Readings feels they have the side and playing style to win the June 6-July 5 tournament in Canada.

"We've had a goal ever since we started this programme about being a team capable of winning the World Cup," said Readings.

"Everything we've done; changing our style, getting the right number of games against the right opposition, the full time programme we're putting the players through in New Zealand, that's all around building so we are playing and winning seven games at a World Cup."

While the Football Ferns have never advanced past the group stage in three World Cup appearances, Readings has some basis for optimism.

The Englishman, who took over from current Canada coach John Herdman in 2011 after working with the New Zealand under-20 side and assisting his compatriot at the 2007 and 2011 World Cups and 2008 Beijing Olympics, guided them to their first knockout phase place at the 2012 London Games.

Reading's side lost to eventual gold medallists the United States in the quarter-finals, which sowed the seeds for a plan to improve ahead of the World Cup.

With little opposition in the Oceania region, they wrapped up World Cup qualification last year with three victories when they scored 30 goals and did not concede, New Zealand Football embarked on improving the number and quality of internationals the team played.

Readings' squad has 15 players who appeared at the 2011 World Cup, while a dozen have in excess of 50 international caps and their international results have improved.

In 2014, they held powerhouses Brazil and Norway to draws while they lost narrowly to fellow World Cup finalists France, Switzerland and Mexico.

Last month, they dominated World Cup holders Japan, but were beaten by Homare Sawa's 83rd international goal, increasing their confidence ahead of their opening clash against the Netherlands on June 6.

"Any time you can dominate possession against a team that are arguably the best in the world, I think it says good things about us," said captain Abby Erceg.

"We've got to remember where we are ranked in the world and how far we have come, so there is nothing but positives for us."

