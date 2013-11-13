New Zealand coach Ricki Herbert named the following side to face Mexico in the first leg of their World Cup inter-continental playoff match at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on Wednesday:
New Zealand: 1-Glen Moss, 3-Tony Lochhead, 5-Tommy Smith (captain), 7-Leo Bertos, 8-Michael McGlinchey, 15-Ivan Vicelich, 16-Jeremy Brockie, 17-Kosta Barbarouses, 20-Chris Wood, 21-Jeremy Christie, 22-Andrew Durante.
Substitutes (from): 2-Jake Butler, 4-Ben Sigmund, 6-Bill Tuiloma, 9-Shane Smeltz, 10-Rory Fallon, 11-Marco Rojas, 12-Tamati Williams, 13-Chris James, 14-Storm Roux, 18-Craig Henderson, 19-Aaron Clapham, 23-Jacob Spoonley
