BRUSSELS Romelu Lukaku described playing in Belgium’s 8-1 rout of Estonia in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday as an exhilarating experience.

“The team was really good and it’s great to be in such an attacking side. We did well with our ball possession and created a lot of chances,” the striker said after scoring two goals in the match in Brussels that lifted the Belgians top of their qualifying group after four successive wins.

“We all played really well and we have to do that again in the future. That was a really great experience, being part of such a good footballing show,” Lukaku added.

Belgium’s performance contrasted with a laboured effort in a warm-up friendly against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Wednesday. “We made a good analysis of the match against the Dutch, where we could have done a lot better. We did not show the best side of ourselves in that game but today it was admittedly against a less difficult opponent," Lukaku told Belgian television.

“But we scored eight times and we must take this kind of finishing form through to the next game,” Lukaku added.

“Fans come here to watch a good game and that was certainly the case. They want to see us play the same way we do at our clubs and that is what we did, so everyone is satisfied.”

Belgium’s next qualifier is against Greece at home on March 25.

