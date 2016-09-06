Football Soccer - Belarus v France - World Cup 2018 Qualifiers - Borisov Arena, Borisov, Belarus - 6/9/16 - Ivan Maevski of Belarus and Olivier Giroud of France in action. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

France got their World Cup qualifying campaign off to a poor start as they were held to a goalless draw in Belarus in Group A on Tuesday.

France, runners-up at this year's European Championship, dominated the match but could find no way through with Olivier Giroud wasting their best opportunities.

Giroud pulled an effort wide when through on goal early in the second half and rattled the crossbar with a header.

In the group's other games, Sweden and the Netherlands drew 0-0 while Bulgaria came out on top 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller against Luxembourg.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)