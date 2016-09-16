Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil coach Tite has recalled veteran central defender Thiago Silva to his squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Venezuela.
The 31-year-old former captain of the national side won the last of his 59 caps in the 2015 Copa America but then fell out of favour with Tite's predecessor Dunga.
The new coach said he called the Paris St Germain player within days of taking over and he is now in contention for a place alongside either Miranda or PSG team mate Marquinhos at the heart of the Brazil defence.
The other surprise in Friday's announcement was a first call up for Flamengo goalkeeper Muralha.
There were also recalls for Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho, Chelsea's Oscar, Bayern Munich striker Douglas Costa and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool.
Tite, the former Corinthians coach who took over from Dunga in July, led his side to victories over Ecuador and Colombia in his first two matches in charge and will take his squad to Natal in northern Brazil to play Bolivia on Oct. 6 and then to Merida to face Venezuela five days later.
Bolivia are eighth in the 10-team qualifying group for Russia 2018, while Venezuela are bottom with no wins from their eight games.
Brazil are currently second in the South American table. The top four teams qualify automatically and the fifth-placed side goes into a play-off with a team from Oceania.
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Muralha (Flamengo), Weverton (Atletico Paranaense)
Defenders: Miranda (Athletico Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG)
Thiago Silva (PSG), Gil (Shandong Luneng), Daniel Alves (Juventus), Fagner (Corinthians), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Filipe Luis -(Athletico Madrid)
Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Paulinho (Guangzhou Evergrande), Oscar (Chelsea),
Willian (Chelsea), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Lucas Lima (Santos), Giuliano (Zenit) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
Forwards: Neymar (Barcelona), Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich),
Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Palmeiras)
(Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-