Football Soccer - Chile's national soccer team training session - World Cup 2018 Qualifiers - Santiago, Chile - 8/11/16 - Chilean national soccer team player Alexis Sanchez attends a training session ahead of their match against Colombia. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO Arsenal midfielder Alexis Sanchez has suffered a muscle injury and will miss Chile's World Cup qualifier against Colombia, the Chilean Football Federation said on Tuesday.

Chile, who sit fifth in the 10-team South American qualifying competition for Russia 2018, are scheduled to play Colombia -- the team directly above them in the standings -- in Barranquilla on Thursday.

They return home to face Uruguay in Santiago on Nov. 15.

"The player will remain in Santiago for treatment and under evaluation for Chile's match against Uruguay," the Chilean federation said in a short statement.

The statement added the Arsenal striker had suffered a "minor muscle injury" but gave no further details.

Chile have won the last two Copa Americas but have struggled in the World Cup qualifying campaign, winning four of their 10 games on the pitch.

They were awarded a fifth victory when FIFA ruled that opponents Bolivia had fielded an ineligible player during their 0-0 draw last month.

