Chile's Claudio Bravo made two excellent first-half saves before coming off injured just past the hour as his side drew 0-0 away to Colombia in a World Cup qualifier in Barranquilla on Thursday.

Bravo hurt his right hip blocking a run into the six-yard box by right back Santiago Arias in the 52nd minute but played on after treatment before asking to be substituted, showing signs of being in some pain, 12 minutes later.

The Manchester City keeper was replaced by Johnny Herrera.

Coach Juan Antonio Pizzi said, however, that he thought Bravo would recover to play in their South American qualifier at home to Uruguay next Tuesday.

"Bravo suffered a knock on his hip but we believe he will have no problem getting to the duel with Uruguay," Pizzi told reporters.

Bravo had made two crucial saves before his injury, when he first tipped over a header by Oscar Murillo from James Rodriguez's free kick and then in first-half added time went down to his left to turn away a close-range shot by Miguel Borja, also following a James free kick.

The match marked the international return after a 13-month absence of Colombia striker Radamel Falcao, who has recovered his goal touch with AS Monaco after a long dip in form.

The point lifted Colombia to third in the South American group, with 18 points from 11 matches, before Thursday's later games, including leaders Brazil at home to Argentina.

Chile, who were forced to defend for most of the match in the sweltering, 30 degree heat of Barranquilla on Colombia's Caribbean coast are fifth with 17 points.

Chile host Uruguay on Tuesday when Colombia visit Argentina in the race for places at the 2018 finals in Russia.

