Ponting predicts Australia will struggle in India
MELBOURNE Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
LONDON Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen scored twice to extinguish the challenge of a tough but limited Kazakhstan side and put his side on the road to a 4-1 victory in Copenhagen in their World Cup Group E qualifier.
Striker Andreas Cornelius put the home side ahead after 15 minutes but the Kazakhs struck back two minutes later through defender Gafurzhan Suyumbayev, who fired home a swerving long-distance shot.
Cornelius was at the heart of the action again as he was dragged down in the box nine minutes before halftime and Eriksen converted the resulting spot kick.
A goal from defender Peter Ankersen and a second from Eriksen put the game out of reach in the second half.
The result puts Denmark third in the table on six points, four behind leaders Poland and one behind second-placed Montenegro, while Kazakhstan are bottom on two points.
Tiger Woods produced the good, the bad and the ugly in his first PGA Tour start in 17 months on Thursday while Olympic champion Justin Rose set the early pace in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open.
BARCELONA Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were on target as holders Barcelona thrashed Real Sociedad 5-2 to reach the King's Cup semi-finals for the seventh successive year with a 6-2 aggregate victory on Thursday.