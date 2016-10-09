Britain Soccer Football - Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - The Stadium of Light - 1/10/16Sunderland's Jordan Pickford celebrates after Patrick van Aanholt scores their first goal Reuters / Russell CheyneLivepic

LONDON Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has joined England's squad for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier in Slovenia after Burnley's Tom Heaton withdrew because of a minor injury.

Pickford had been due to link up with England's Under 21s but will now serve as cover for Joe Hart and Fraser Forster.

England play Slovenia in Ljubliana on Tuesday looking for their third consecutive win in Group F.

The England website also said Arsenal left back Kieran Gibbs had joined the squad as cover after Ryan Bertrand was injured early in Saturday's victory over Malta.

