Portugal's Guedes joins Paris St Germain
PARIS Portugal midfielder Goncalo Guedes has joined Paris St Germain from Benfica on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the French champions said on Wednesday.
Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been ruled out of Spain's matches against Macedonia and England through injury, the Spanish football federation said on Thursday.
Costa had been struggling to shake off a groin injury he suffered in Chelsea's 5-0 Premier League win over Everton on Saturday and immediately underwent medical tests when he met up with the Spain squad.
Spain coach Julen Lopetegui had said that the Brazil-born forward's recovery had been disappointing, and the team later confirmed on their Twitter account that Costa had left the squad and been replaced by Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas.
Costa, 28, has scored nine league goals in a stunning start to the season for Chelsea and his injury will be a source of concern for the London club's manager Antonio Conte, who has overseen a run of five straight league wins.
Spain face Macedonia in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday before playing England in a friendly at Wembley on Tuesday.
Lopetegui's side are top of qualifying Group G, level on seven points with Italy after three matches.
LONDON France must show a killer instinct if they are to beat a 'monumental' England side and shine in the Six Nations, manager Guy Noves said on Wednesday.
PARIS Bastia have banned a supporter who made monkey chants at Nice's Italian striker Mario Balotelli during last Friday's Ligue 1 match.