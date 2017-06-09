Football Soccer - Estonia vs Belgium - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group H - A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn, Estonia - June 9, 2017 Estonia’s Sergei Zenjov misses a chance to score as Belgium’s Yannick Carrasco looks on Reuters / Ints Kalnins

Football Soccer - Estonia vs Belgium - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group H - A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn, Estonia - June 9, 2017 Estonia’s Konstantin Vassiljev lays down injured after a bad foul by Belgium’s Axel Witsel Reuters / Ints Kalnins

Football Soccer - Estonia vs Belgium - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group H - A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn, Estonia - June 9, 2017 Belgium assistant manager Thierry Henry gestures as Vincent Kompany looks on Reuters / Ints Kalnins

Football Soccer - Estonia vs Belgium - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group H - A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn, Estonia - June 9, 2017 Belgium’s Nacer Chadli celebrates scoring their second goal with Kevin De Bruyne Reuters / Ints Kalnins

Football Soccer - Estonia vs Belgium - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group H - A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn, Estonia - June 9, 2017 Belgium’s Nacer Chadli celebrates scoring their second goal with Kevin De Bruyne and team mates Reuters / Ints Kalnins

Football Soccer - Estonia vs Belgium - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group H - A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn, Estonia - June 9, 2017 Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne in action with Estonia’s Mihkel Aksalu and Artur Pikk (R) Reuters / Ints Kalnins

Football Soccer - Estonia vs Belgium - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group H - A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn, Estonia - June 9, 2017 Belgium’s Vincent Kompany, Dries Mertens and team mates celebrate with the fans at the end of the match Reuters / Ints Kalnins

TALLINN Goals from Dries Mertens and Nacer Chadli allowed Belgium to outclass a resilient 10-man Estonia 2-0 in their World Cup qualifier on Friday and maintain top spot in Group H.

Mertens had the visitors ahead just past the half hour mark but there was to be no repeat of the 8-1 hammering that Belgium handed Estonia in Brussels in November.

Mertens took advantage of a goalkeeping blunder to put Belgium ahead and Estonia suffered a further setback on the stroke of halftime when Artjom Dmitrijev was sent off for a studs-high challenge on Marouane Fellaini.

Estonia's stubborn defence prevented Belgium from finding the net until five minutes from the end when Chadli added a second.

Belgium have a four-point lead over second placed Greece in their qualifying group and are well placed to qualify for next year’s World Cup finals in Russia.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)