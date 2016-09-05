Football Soccer - Israel v Italy - World Cup 2018 Qualifier - Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa, Israel - 05/09/16. Eder of Italy competes for the ball with Shiran Yeini of Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Football Soccer - Israel v Italy - World Cup 2018 Qualifier - Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa, Israel - 05/09/16. Luca Antonelli of Italy competes for the ball with Tomer Hemed of Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Football Soccer - Israel v Italy - World Cup 2018 Qualifier - Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa, Israel - 05/09/16. Ciro Immobile of Italy competes for the ball with Rami Gershon of Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

HAIFA, Israel Ten-man Italy earned a hard-fought 3-1 win away to Israel in their opening Group G World Cup qualifier on Monday after defender Giorgio Chiellini was sent off early in the second half.

The Italians took a two-goal lead with just over half an hour gone when Graziano Pele slotted home in the 14th minute and Antonio Candreva converted a penalty in the 31st.

Israel got themselves back into the match in the 35th when forward Tal Ben Chaim lofted a ball over goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who was caught off his line, and the momentum shifted.

They received a further boost in the 55th when Chiellini was sent off for the first time in his international career after a second booking and the hosts pushed for an equaliser.

But Israel squandered a handful of chances and were dealt a final blow in the 83rd minute when Italy substitute Ciro Immobile powered past the defence and blasted home a low shot from the right of the area to secure all three points.

(Writing by Ori Lewis; editing by Ken Ferris)