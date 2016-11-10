AMSTERDAM Netherlands have added midfielders Leroy Fer and the uncapped Marten de Roon to their squad for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier in Luxembourg after three players were injured in a friendly with Belgium, the Dutch FA (KNVB) said on Thursday.

Striker Vincent Janssen, winger Jeremain Lens and midfielder Stijn Schaars all limped off during Wednesday’s 1-1 warm-up draw in Amsterdam, triggering the late call-ups.

Swansea City's Fer, who scored at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, won the last of his 11 caps two years ago. The 25-year-old De Roon, who moved to Middlesbrough at the start of the season, represented the Dutch at under-19 level in 2009 but has not played any other matches for the country.

The Dutch are third in Group A with four points from three games, three points behind Sweden and France, as they bid to reach the 2018 finals in Russia, after missing out on Euro 2016.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)