Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
AMSTERDAM Oct 8 Tonny Vilhena has been called into the Netherlands squad for the key World Cup qualifier against France on Monday as cover for captain Wesley Sneijder who looks likely to miss the match in Amsterdam.
Sneijder, 32, hobbled off at halftime in the 4-1 win over Belarus in Rotterdam on Friday with a hamstring injury.
“I think the chance that Sneijder will be with us on Monday is very small,” coach Danny Blind told reporters of his injury-prone skipper. “The time for him to heal is very short.”
Sneijder, however, said he was still hopeful of recovering in time. The 21-year-old Vilhena, who plays for Feyenoord, has one international cap.
The Dutch are already without injured winger Arjen Robben for the Group A game.
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.