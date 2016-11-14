AMSTERDAM Memphis Depay is hoping his double strike for the Netherlands in World Cup qualification on Sunday can act as a catalyst to help revive his stalling club career at Manchester United.

The 22-year-old forward proved to be an inspirational substitution for the Dutch in a tricky away game at Luxembourg, coming on at half-time and scoring twice to ensure a 3-1 victory in the Group A encounter.

The first goal was a close-range header from a cross delivered by club team mate Daley Blind and the second a free kick over that he struck over the home team's wall.

"I'm really happy I succeeded," he told Dutch television. "I proved I can still take a free kick. I knew I still had it in me and I really wanted to take it. It was great to see the ball go in."

Memphis said he would be returning to Old Trafford with renewed confidence in a campaign in which he has seen just 20 minutes of league action, all off the bench, and started only a domestic cup match.

"That is for sure. I'm going to fight my utmost to make sure I can get back in contention," he added.

Memphis's performance came as no surprise to Dutch coach Danny Blind, who said he had remained confident in the player's ability even if he had seen little Premier League action.

"His work ethic is so good and when he came on he made the right impact. His goals were a reward for him and for the team," Blind said.

