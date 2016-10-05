2016 Rio Olympics - Soccer - Preliminary - Men's First Round - Group D Portugal v Argentina - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 04/08/2016. Angel Correa (ARG) of Argentina (R) and Edgar Ie (POR) of Portugal compete for the ball. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

LIMA Argentine forward Angel Correa says he is ready to fill the void left by talismanic striker Lionel Messi for their World Cup qualifier away at Peru on Thursday.

Five-times World Player of the Year Messi will miss the fixture with a thigh problem, giving the 21-year-old Atletico Madrid forward Correa a chance to add to his five caps.

"There is only one Messi," Correa told reporters after training on Tuesday. "I am happy to be here and if I am to replace him then I will try to do it in the best way possible and help the team."

Argentina are third in the South American qualifying group for the 2018 World Cup, a point adrift of leaders Uruguay approaching the halfway stage.

Peru sit ninth in the 10-team standings which will provide up to five qualifiers for the tournament in Russia.

