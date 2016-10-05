Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
LIMA Argentine forward Angel Correa says he is ready to fill the void left by talismanic striker Lionel Messi for their World Cup qualifier away at Peru on Thursday.
Five-times World Player of the Year Messi will miss the fixture with a thigh problem, giving the 21-year-old Atletico Madrid forward Correa a chance to add to his five caps.
"There is only one Messi," Correa told reporters after training on Tuesday. "I am happy to be here and if I am to replace him then I will try to do it in the best way possible and help the team."
Argentina are third in the South American qualifying group for the 2018 World Cup, a point adrift of leaders Uruguay approaching the halfway stage.
Peru sit ninth in the 10-team standings which will provide up to five qualifiers for the tournament in Russia.
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.