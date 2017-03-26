Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania Romania extended their unimpressive run of results under German coach Christohp Daum when they scrambled a 0-0 draw with Denmark in a World Cup Group E qualifier on Sunday.
The stalemate left Romania fourth in the standings with six points from five matches, a point behind Montenegro and Denmark and seven adrift of Poland who beat the Montenegrins 2-1 away.
The result means Romania, still searching for their first home win in the qualifying campaign, have failed to score in four consecutive games for the first time since 1931.
The hosts were outclassed by Denmark, who missed the chance to move up to second place after wasting several opportunities with Christian Eriksen coming closest to breaking the deadlock.
Romania visit Poland in their next group game on June 10 while Denmark travel to Kazakhstan.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Ken Ferris)
ZURICH A former Swiss bank employee has been convicted for document forgery and failure to report suspected money laundering, prosecutors said on Friday, the first sentence in a Swiss criminal investigation surrounding FIFA, world soccer's governing body.
LONDON England's limited-overs team have improved significantly since being dumped out of the World Cup in the group stage two years ago but they remain a work in progress, batting mainstay Joe Root has said.