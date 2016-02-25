Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko speaks during a news conference following a meeting of 2018 FIFA World Cup organising committee management board with representatives of FIFA in Moscow, Russia November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW Russia has decided to cut its spending on the 2018 World Cup by 6 billion rubles (£56.8 million), a state decree posted on a government website showed on Thursday.

Russia has already made cuts in its budget for the tournament as falling prices for its oil exports and Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its role in the Ukraine crisis squeeze the economy and government revenues.

The total costs of the 2018 World Cup have now been cut to 620.9 billion rubles from 626.9 billion rubles, Thursday's decree published on publication.pravo.gov.ru/ showed.

Russia won the right to host the tournament in 2010 and developed an ambitious plan for constructing stadiums and hotels. According to Interfax news agency, the original government decree, signed in 2013, set costs at 664 billion rubles but since then the figure has been reduced several times.

