Gordon Strachan will continue as the coach of Scotland's national football team, the Scottish FA has announced after reviewing the team's poor start to their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The review follows Scotland's loss to England at Wembley last week which saw them slump to fifth place in Group F.

"Following the review, the decision has been taken to continue to support Gordon Strachan and his staff," the Scottish FA said in a statement on their website (www.scottishfa.co.uk).

"Gordon shared the disappointment of the Board and, of course, the fans. He is adamant, however, that we can recover the position and believes a play-off place still to be attainable," Scottish FA Chief Executive Stewart Regan said.

"The Board are convinced that he still has the hunger for this challenge and we have four home qualifiers in 2017 to rejuvenate our campaign."

Scotland beat bottom-placed Malta, but suffered 3-0 defeats against second-placed Slovakia and pool-toppers England. They were held 1-1 by fourth-placed Lithuania.

"There are still 18 points to play for and the players, the staff and I will give everything we have to turn things around," the 59-year-old Strachan said.

