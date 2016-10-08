Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
LJUBLJANA Slovenia's Rok Kronaveter scored his first international goal with his first touch of the ball after coming on as a substitute to give his side a 1-0 home win over Slovakia in a scrappy World Cup Group F qualifier on Saturday.
The 29-year-old midfielder, who replaced Jasmin Kurtic in the 72nd minute, took a Josip Ilicic pass in his stride and side-footed home a sublime shot from the edge of the penalty area two minutes later.
The result left Slovenia on four points from two games after their opening 2-2 draw in Lithuania while the Slovakians, who were beaten by England 1-0 at home, have none.
The two sides produced a largely tepid match with chances few and far between in a contest littered with ugly fouls and yellow cards at the Stozice stadium.
Slovenia keeper Jan Oblak kept out a Robert Mak sitter in the 38th minute before Roman Bezjak rattled the crossbar at the other end on the stroke of halftime.
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.