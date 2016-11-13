Football Soccer - Switzerland v Faroe Islands - World Cup 2018 Qualifier - Swissporarena, Luzern, Switzerland - 13/11/16 . Players of Switzerland and Faroe Islands react after the match REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

LUCERNE, Switzerland Switzerland maintained a 100 percent record in their World Cup qualifying section with a 2-0 victory over the Faroe Islands on Sunday.

Eren Derdiyok set them up for a fourth straight win in Group B when he latched on to Valon Behrami's long ball out of defence and fired past Gunnar Nielson in the 27th minute.

Switzerland struggled to convert their domination into goals but finally got a second when Stephan Lichtsteiner headed in Ricardo Rodriguez's cross in the 83rd minute.

