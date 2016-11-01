Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
MELBOURNE Australia talisman Tim Cahill will be rested for this month's World Cup qualifier against Thailand to allow him to fully recover from an Achilles complaint that ruled him out of domestic football last week.
The veteran striker's omission was confirmed on Wednesday by coach Ange Postecoglou, who trimmed the Socceroos' squad from 30 to 23 for the match in Bangkok on Nov. 15.
“Tim has been left out primarily because we have a 10-day lead in, which is very rare, and I want to be able to put the squad through a lot of work,” Postecoglou said in a media release.
“He has done a lot of travel for club and country and I have decided it is better he remains in Melbourne where he is being managed well to ensure he is back on the park as soon as possible and ready for us down the track."
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Clare Fallon)
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.