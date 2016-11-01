Football Soccer - Australia v Jordan - World Cup 2018 Qualifier - Sydney, Australia - 29/3/16 Australia's Tim Cahill celebrates his second goal against Jordan during their World Cup 2018 Qualifier at the Sydney Football Stadium. REUTERS/Jason Reed

MELBOURNE Australia talisman Tim Cahill will be rested for this month's World Cup qualifier against Thailand to allow him to fully recover from an Achilles complaint that ruled him out of domestic football last week.

The veteran striker's omission was confirmed on Wednesday by coach Ange Postecoglou, who trimmed the Socceroos' squad from 30 to 23 for the match in Bangkok on Nov. 15.

“Tim has been left out primarily because we have a 10-day lead in, which is very rare, and I want to be able to put the squad through a lot of work,” Postecoglou said in a media release.

“He has done a lot of travel for club and country and I have decided it is better he remains in Melbourne where he is being managed well to ensure he is back on the park as soon as possible and ready for us down the track."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Clare Fallon)