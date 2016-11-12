ODESSA, Ukraine Ukraine's Artem Kravets struck midway through the first half to secure a 1-0 win over Finland in their Group I World Cup qualifier as they moved up to second place on Saturday.

Ukraine stay two points behind leaders Croatia who have 10 after a 2-0 win over a visiting Iceland side stuck on seven.

Kravets had rattled the post with a header after just four minutes but soon made amends for his miss when he slotted home a close range effort at the far post 20 minutes later after latching on to a low cross from Yevhen Konoplyanka.

Teemu Pukki almost equalised after 33 minutes following a defensive blunder from Ukraine centre back Oleksandr Kucher but his angled shot was parried away by keeper Andriy Pyatov.

Finland's halftime substitute Eero Markkanen blazed inches over the bar from close range with their best chance just past the hour mark after Pyatov dropped the ball having kept out a brilliant solo effort from Robin Lod.

Finland keeper Lucas Hradecky then produced a stunning to deny Konoplyanka 10 minutes before the final whistle.

