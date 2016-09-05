KIEV Iceland survived a missed penalty as they began their bid to qualify for a first-ever World Cup by holding Ukraine to a 1-1 draw away from home on Monday.

The visitors, who captured the imagination of millions of spectators by reaching the Euro 2016 quarter-finals, began where they had left off in France by taking a fifth minute lead through Alfred Finnbogason.

Iceland should have gone further ahead when Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's shot a close-range effort straight at goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov, then sent the rebound flying over an empty goal in the European Group I match.

Ukraine, playing their first match under new coach Andriy Shevchenko after he replaced Mykhailo Fomenko following Euro 2016, levelled four minutes before halftime with a goal by Andriy Yarmolenko.

They took control after halftime and Yevhen Konoplyanka was close with a long-range effort which Hannes Halldorsson managed to save.

The home side had an even better chance five minutes from time when they were awarded a penalty, however Konoplyanka's effort shaved the outside of Halldorsson's right post.

