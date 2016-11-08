LONDON Striker Abel Hernandez will miss Uruguay's World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Chile because of a groin injury, his club Hull City said on Tuesday.

Hernandez, who has netted only once this season having scored 22 in Hull's promotion campaign last term, was injured nine minutes into the 2-1 victory over Southampton at the weekend.

"He has been withdrawn from international duty," the Premier League club said in a statement.

Uruguay, who meet Ecuador on Thursday and Chile next Tuesday, are second in World Cup South American qualifying, one point behind leaders Brazil after 10 matches.

