MONTEVIDEO Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez is optimistic key defender Diego Godin will be fit for Thursday's 2018 World Cup qualifier at home to struggling Venezuela after missing a club game at the weekend due to an ankle injury.

Godin missed his Spanish club Atletico Madrid's fixture on Sunday because of a ligament issue in his left ankle, but the 30-year-old centreback came through training unscathed in Montevideo on Monday.

"It wasn't a high, demanding level in today's session but he was on par with all his team mates without feeling anything off," Tabarez told reporters.

"That was good news considering his importance as a player, and as a team leader."

Uruguay lead the 10-team South American qualifiers with 16 points from eight matches, one ahead of continental heavyweights Brazil and Argentina, with Venezuela bottom and the only side without a victory.

