Parnell, Tahir shine as South Africa crush Sri Lanka
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
MONTEVIDEO Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez is optimistic key defender Diego Godin will be fit for Thursday's 2018 World Cup qualifier at home to struggling Venezuela after missing a club game at the weekend due to an ankle injury.
Godin missed his Spanish club Atletico Madrid's fixture on Sunday because of a ligament issue in his left ankle, but the 30-year-old centreback came through training unscathed in Montevideo on Monday.
"It wasn't a high, demanding level in today's session but he was on par with all his team mates without feeling anything off," Tabarez told reporters.
"That was good news considering his importance as a player, and as a team leader."
Uruguay lead the 10-team South American qualifiers with 16 points from eight matches, one ahead of continental heavyweights Brazil and Argentina, with Venezuela bottom and the only side without a victory.
(Reporting by Reuters TV. Editing by Patrick Johnston/Peter Rutherford)
LONDON The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
MADRID Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he does not give preferential treatment to out-of-form striker Karim Benzema who is under renewed scrutiny following a run of one league goal in the last three months.