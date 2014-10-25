The United States and Costa Rica have qualified for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada after advancing to the CONCACAF Women's final on Friday.

The U.S. earned a seventh successive trip to the World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Mexico in their semi-final in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Costa Rica will play in their first World Cup after beating Trinidad and Tobago on penalties in the other semi-final after the match finished 1-1.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)