Rafael Marquez headed in a late winner to secure Mexico's dramatic 2-1 victory over the United States in a CONCACAF World Cup qualifier match in Ohio on Friday.

With emotions running high, 'El Tri' delivered a brutal knockout punch to the Americans as Marquez directed a header into goal off a corner kick in the 89th minute to deflate the hosts who had dominated during a feisty second half. The match between rivals featured eight yellow cards and a team-wide pushing match between both sides in extra time for an explosive start to the Hexagonal.

Mexico persevered through cold weather and physicality, however, and joined the trend of road teams winning the opening round. Costa Rica defeated Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 and Panama beat Honduras 1-0 as each road side earned the opening three points. The U.S. also lost veteran goalkeeper Tim Howard who was forced out of the game in the 40th minute with what appeared to be a leg injury. The 37-year-old went down when taking a goal kick, and was replaced by Brad Guzan.

Miguel Layun opened the scoring for Mexico in the 20th minute and 'El Tri' looked poise to build a big lead as they spread out the Americans and ran free in space. The U.S. survived the assault then completely shifted the momentum in the second half where Bobby Wood tied the match in the 49th minute after a nice run and pass from team mate Jozy Altidore.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)