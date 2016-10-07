Wales midfielder Joe Allen is likely to miss Sunday's Group D World Cup qualifying match against Georgia with a hamstring injury, manager Chris Coleman has said.

Allen, who scored Wales' opening goal in Thursday's 2-2 draw with Austria, was withdrawn early in the second half due to the injury. Wales will also be without injured midfielder Aaron Ramsey at the Cardiff City Stadium.

"We probably could have gambled and kept him on the pitch but we don't want to being doing that. He had a twinge in his hamstring, so that's why we took him off immediately," Coleman told reporters.

Coleman's side, who beat Moldova 4-0 last month, remain top of their group on goal difference, with Serbia sitting second.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru)