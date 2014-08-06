CAPE TOWN Ian Gorowa has resigned as coach of Zimbabwe citing differences with the country's football association and the non-payment of his salary for seven months.

Gorowa, who was likely to be axed by the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) in the coming days after the side's early exit from the 2015 African Nations Cup qualifiers, wrote a letter to his employers detailing the reasons for his resignation.

The letter was published in the Herald newspaper in Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

The coach said he has not been paid a salary for the last seven months and was also owed a bonus payment after taking Zimbabwe to the semifinals of the African Nations Championship in South Africa earlier this year.

Gorowa lost two of his 17 matches in charge of the team, but one of those came in a qualifier for the Nations Cup against Tanzania that saw Zimbabwe ousted from the preliminaries.

The former international winger took over the position of coach from German Klaus Dieter Pagels in July last year.

(Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)