Celtic supporters display a banner at half time during their Scottish League Cup semi final soccer match against Rangers at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Celtic's John Guidetti attempts an overhead kick on goal against Rangers during their Scottish League Cup semi final soccer match at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Celtic's Kris Commons celebrates, with Leigh Griffiths (R) and Nir Bitton (L), his goal against Rangers during their Scottish League Cup semi final soccer match at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON The Old Firm derby returned with Celtic enjoying a comfortable 2-0 win over Rangers in the Scottish League Cup semi-final on Sunday to emphasise the contrasting fortunes of the fierce Glasgow rivals.

After a three-year absence, the two biggest clubs in Scotland, with 99 league titles between them, relished the resumption of a fixture that has been missing since Rangers were demoted to the bottom tier after their 2012 financial collapse.

The 400th competitive meeting between the two sides therefore divided a city but not title rivals, as it so often has during its 125-year history.

Scottish Premier League leaders Celtic cantered to victory with first-half goals from Leigh Griffiths and Kris Commons to beat their Championship (second tier) opponents at Hampden Park and set up a final with Dundee United.

"To score any goal in this game is important but to score so early settled everyone down," Celtic striker Griffiths said.

"I was very nervous before the game but the manager told me to calm down and do my thing."

For Rangers, UEFA Cup finalists seven years ago, it was a reminder of how far they still have to go to recover from a demise triggered by overspending in a bid to secure lucrative Champions League qualification which resulted in liquidation.

The crisis-club are still plagued by boardroom infighting and ownership tussles, with continual takeover bids rebuffed, but they have climbed the leagues and hope to soon be meeting Celtic four times a season challenging for the Scottish title.

Fears that the fiercely partisan sets of supporters might clash after such a long wait for their teams to face each other again proved largely unfounded, with most confrontations taking place on the pitch.

It may have been less of a contest than in the past but the game was still punctuated by feisty battles and proved that while the animosity is still there, the two clubs have missed each other and the duel for the city's bragging rights.

(Reporting by Sam Holden; Editing by Ken Ferris)